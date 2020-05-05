Sheakleyville Fireman’s Homecoming canceled with big loss to department funds

Breaking News
SHEAKLEYVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The 2020 Sheakleyville Fireman’s Homecoming scheduled for July has been canceled, leaving the fire department with a big hole in its revenue stream.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the six-day event is canceled this summer.

Fire officials say the event is a big fundraiser for the department and they are looking for other fundraising opportunities that are not “as financially risky.”

“The lost revenue will no doubt be hard on us,” department leaders wrote on their Facebook page.

Donations are being accepted at the station as organizers search for a new fundraiser.

