YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a sea of tears and hugs at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown Wednesday afternoon as family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of 15-year-old shooting victim Amya Monserrat.

“She was such an amazing soul and spirit. She was my heartbeat,” said Della Hyman, Monserrat’s grandmother.

We spoke with Monserrat’s family and friends about how the freshman and head cheerleader is being remembered as a bright light and now, forever 15.

“I still think I’m gonna wake up and it’s just not true,” Hyman said.

Hyman is still trying to make sense of Monserrat’s death. She said she was heartbroken after learning her granddaughter had been shot and killed after a fight broke out at a birthday party in Youngstown nearly two weeks ago.

“She was my second-born grandchild and she was loved from the second she came out because she was so different and she paved her own way,” Hyman said.

Monserrat is described by her family as a natural-born leader.

“She was a wonderful student, an honors student, head cheerleader. Did everything the right way,” said Rev. Floyd L. Narcisse, Monserrat’s cousin.

Obituary: Amya Marie Monserrat, Youngstown, Ohio

Her godsister, Aniah Parker, said she was the kindest person who did not deserve her tragic fate.

“I just wish people would think about their actions before they do them. Some things aren’t as serious as people think and innocent people get hurt in the end,” Parker said.

Monserrat’s grandmother also made a plea to the community to solve their problems through more peaceful channels rather than senseless acts of violence.

“Stop it. Stop the violence. Stop the shooting,” Hyman said.