CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Friends and family gathered Thursday evening for a candle light vigil held in memory of a a recent fire victim.

Ami Maldonado, 38, was killed in a house fire on New Year’s Eve at the old company houses in Campbell.

In front of the burned apartment, about 50 people were there to remember Maldonado. They had candles, balloons and signs about seeking answers in her death.

Loved ones say she was close with family and full of life.

“She had such a bubbly personality. I don’t really know how to say to explain my daughter. She was loveable, sweet,” says mother Cathy Maldonado.

The investigation into the fire is still ongoing.

Friends and family say they have doubts as to whether the fire was an accident.