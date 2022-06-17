TRANSFER, Pa. (WKBN) – It may have lasted just fifteen minutes. First, came the thunder and lightning around 3:30 p.m. Thursday and then came the rain and hail.

Amy Nagy showed us the damage that the hail caused to her home near the Shenango Reservoir, shattering windows and pummeling her roof and skylights. She captured this video as the hail stones were battering a car.

“The hail was just huge. Like, I’ve never seen anything like it,” she said. “The hail was literally falling on the kitchen floor, leaves, debris and rain. It was pretty scary.”

Debris was still littering Hopper Road Friday. Crews had to come out Wednesday night with snowplows to push it out of the way.

Peggy Fiedler caught workers with Delaware Township still clearing the road in front her house Friday morning. She and her husband found themselves caught in the storm shortly after leaving home Thursday and had to turn around as the hail stones were pelting their truck.

“It was loud, and my husband put glasses on because the glass was actually coming in so he put his sunglasses on. I put a coat over my head,” Fiedler said.

When they got back home, they found tree limbs, debris and golf-ball-size hail everywhere.

Just down the road, D-J’s Greenhouse was open Friday, but Thursday’s hail had left its mark. Owner Dennis James said every greenhouse was hit.

“There are nine of them. All have to be recovered because there’s enough holes or damage in it to weaken the plastic,” he said.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the storm and neighbors are hoping insurance will cover the damage as the cleanup continues.