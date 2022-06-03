SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – It’s the last day for many schools in the Valley, but it’s a particularly special one for one student in Sharpsville.

Friday morning, children at Sharpsville Area Elementary School came out with their teachers to welcome one of their classmates, Lucas Dukes, back home. He has been in a Pittsburgh hospital with a rare form of brain cancer since March.

At just 8 years old, Dukes has already endured two surgeries and six weeks of radiation treatments and still has another four months of chemotherapy to go.

But Friday, it was all smiles for Dukes, his parents, his classmates and his teachers as he finally gets to come home from the hospital.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.