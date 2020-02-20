Sharpsville Schools showing support for area basketball player who passed away

Students will be wearing Jamestown's colors after a senior basketball player died unexpectedly in his sleep

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharpsville Area School District is showing its support for a Jamestown High School basketball player who recently passed away.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, Sharpsville students will be wearing Jamestown’s colors, gold and purple, on Friday. They’re also collecting donations through Friday, February 28.

Jamestown High School senior Darian Keyser passed away unexpectedly in his sleep. He recently scored 1,000 career points and was on track to attend Geneva College, according to the school district.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine a cause in Keyser’s death.