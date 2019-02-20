Sharpsville Schools considering property tax increase Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) - The Sharpsville School Board passed a preliminary proposed budget Tuesday night for the 2019-2020 school year that includes a possible property tax increase.

The preliminary general fund budget would set the spending at over $18 million.

The district is also asking permission from the state to increase property taxes by 4 mills, which is more than the inflation index of 3.4 percent.

Under PA state law, school districts first must adopt a proposed preliminary budget and then prove that the budget in its preliminary state requires the tax increase above the 3.4 percent limit.

"This is our starting point," said Sharpsville Schools Business Manager Jamie Roberts. "From this point, we move...sometime before June 30, to adopt a budget that, hopefully, is a little bit less than this as we move to possibly reduce our expenditures."

The district plans to make its request based on increased costs in the last two years and said it will adjust the millage accordingly.