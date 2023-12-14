SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A local man is facing over 300 charges in a child pornography investigation, according to a criminal complaint.

Ryan Heath Marinoff, 46, of Sharpsville, was charged after an investigation began in 2022.

In January 2022, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Northwest Computer Crime Task Force received a tip that child pornography was uploaded to KIK Messenger servers in 2021. Authorities tracked the IP address to a home in the 3000 block of Valley View Rd. in Sharpsville, according to the criminal complaint.

Reports said that on February 18, 2022, the BCI Northwest Computer Crime Task Force, PSP Mercer and South Pymatuming Police Department served a search warrant at Marinoff’s home. The complaint states that Marinoff denied downloading child pornography, but that he admitted to observing it in the past.

Reports said that Marinoff admitted to receiving images of what he described as teenagers engaging in sexual activity from KIK on his phone. Marinoff denied purposely transferring child pornography, telling authorities that if he did, it wouldn’t be there anymore.

Marinoff denied using any other platforms to view child pornography. Authorities then seized multiple devices for investigation.

An officer reported that investigators found over 450 images and videos of child pornography and over 300 of these images/videos depicted indecent contact with children. According to the complaint, some of the videos involved infant and toddler-aged children. Authorities also reported finding other images/videos of child pornography that were associated with Marinoff’s devices and a video that also showed Marinoff.

The complaint states that Marinoff was previously on Megan’s Law as a registered sex offender and that his duty to register expired in 2015.

In all, Marinoff faces 315 felony charges including child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility and the dissemination of photos/films of child sex acts.