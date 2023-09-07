MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Bond has been continued at $50,000 for a Sharpsville woman accused in an accidental drug overdose death in Mercer County.

Melody Taylor, 48, was in court Thursday facing charges of drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.

No further court dates were listed in online records.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 37-year-old man was the victim of an accidental drug overdose in Delaware Township on February 3.

During the investigation, evidence was found that a controlled substance was given to the victim several hours prior to his death, resulting in the charges against Taylor.