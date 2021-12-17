WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) — A Sharpsville, Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty Friday to a felony and other charges related to the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021. Charges are still pending on his co-defendant from Warren.

Matthew Perna, 37, entered the Capitol at about 2:47 p.m. Jan. 6 and remained inside the building for about 20 minutes inside the Senate Wing lobby, according to court documents.

While there, he filmed and later posted an eight-minute video to his Facebook account where he said,

“It’s not over, trust me,” according to court documents.

Perna pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to a felony charge of obstruction of Congress and three related misdemeanors.

Charges are still pending against Stephen Ayres, 39, of Warren, Ohio.

Perna was indicted Feb. 25 and will be sentenced on March 3, 2022. His charges carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the felony, with additional penalties related to the misdemeanors.

A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering national guidelines.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania. The case was investigated by the FBI’s Washington and Pittsburgh Field Offices, with assistance from the U.S. Capitol Police and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. The FBI’s Washington Field Office identified Perna as #73 in its seeking information photos.

In the 11 months since Jan. 6, more than 700 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 220 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.