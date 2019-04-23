Sharpsville man facing charges in 2017 robbery of Niles jewelry store

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - A Sharpsville, Pennsylvania man now faces criminal charges related to a Niles jewelry store robbery in 2017.

Police said 57-year-old Ronald McDonel is charged in connection to the Direct Jewelry Outlet robbery in April of 2017.

McDonel was arrested on Monday after a Trumbull County grand jury indicted him on three counts of aggravated robbery and three counts of kidnapping.

On April 25, 2017, three men with guns entered Direct Jewelry Outlet and stole jewelry and money from the store. The suspects also stole phones from two people at the store, according to a police report.

That same day, police searched a home on Perkinswood Boulevard in Warren, where they reported finding jewelry with the sales stickers still on them. Officers said they also found things brought into the store for repairs.

Two suspects -- Cedis Martin and Zachary Bradford -- were arrested. Police said Martin was renting the home on Perkinswood Boulevard.

Bradford was sentenced to seven years in prison while Martin got four years in prison, according to court records.

Police haven't released details as to how McDonel was linked to the crime.