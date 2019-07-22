Sharpsville community welcomes home participant in national special needs race

SHARPESVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – People in Sharpsville celebrated a special member of their community on Sunday.

They held a parade to welcome home a young boy named Greyson Knauf, who placed second at the National Super Kids Classic Race in Akron. The race is a derby for children with special needs.

Knauf is part of the Greater Pennsylvania Super Kids organization.

It was the organization’s first time in race history of 12 years to have any child go that far.

Pam Dorfi, founder of the Greater Pennsylvania Super Kids organization, says the organization is doing something for special needs children that nobody else can do for them.

“Little Greyson, this little boy has stole our hearts. He’s very quiet, he’s autistic, he doesn’t say much but when he says something, he means it,” she said.

After the parade, there was a meet and greet at the fire station in Sharpsville.