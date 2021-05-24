Sharon’s Reyers Shoe Store moving across state line

Reyers has been located in downtown Sharon for 135 years

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – One of the owners of the Reyers Shoe Store confirmed Monday that the store will soon be moving to the Eastwood Mall in Niles.

When contacted at the store this afternoon, owner Mark Jubelirer would only say Reyers is moving to the Eastwood Mall. He said more details would be released later.

“There isn’t enough traffic in downtown Sharon to continue. We have done our best to stay here. We need to take this drastic action against our will, but business demanded it,” Jubelirer said.

They will go into a 14,000 square foot space where Forever 21 was located at Eastwood Mall.

“The area where people will shop will be the same size as the store now. Customers will be thrilled,” Jubelirer said. ” We need to hire at least a dozen people.”

Eastwood Mall spokesman Joe Bell could not confirm the relocation of Reyers to the mall. Bell said several deals are in the works, and announcements are expected sometime in June.

Jubelirer said the store would open in the mall August 1.

