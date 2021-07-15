Sharon’s economic landscape is changing, but city officials have plan to keep businesses running

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – There are a lot of changes happening in downtown Sharon. Between revitalization projects and the move of America’s largest shoe store, the city has a lot going.

While Reyer’s move to the Eastwood Mall will impact the economic landscape of Sharon, City Manager Bob Fiscus mentioned the city has even more plans to come.

Sharon, like many cities, took a big hit economically because of the pandemic.

“Rapidly, we are going to get assistance out to any businesses that need it, and we’re currently meeting with businesses to assess what that need is going to be,” Fiscus said. “There will be a grant program where we provide a grant to cover any loss or any challenges they’ve had during the pandemic.”

Sharon is set to receive millions of dollars to revitalize the downtown district and the businesses located there. The drafted plan was announced to city council earlier this month.

“The plan in Sharon is to first, to make sure that we get assistance out to our businesses that are struggling throughout COVID. To create that sustainability, make sure they can stay around and they have the ability to exist. And last thing, to make them stronger,” Fiscus said.

The city has already received half of the $14 million that has been allocated through the American Rescue Plan. Residents and business owners interested in knowing more can see the most up-to-date drafted plan here.

Sharon was given more money than any other municipalities in Mercer County because it’s an Entitlement Community.

There will be a public meeting where residents can raise concerns and learn more what the whole project entails. City council meets on the first and third Wednesdays each month.