Sharon woman killed in vehicle accident

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharon woman was killed following a traffic crash Tuesday night.

The victim was identified as Kayla Rushwin.

The Sharon Police Department released few details about the crash but said there was only one vehicle involved. It happened around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of Lorain Street and Logan Avenue.

Rushwin was rushed to the hospital, where she died due to her injuries.

Capt. Mark Hynes noted in a press release that the crash is still under investigation, and further information isn’t being released at this time.