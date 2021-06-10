Sharon woman identified in Mississippi cold case death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thirty years after the skeletal remains of a woman were found in a swampy area of Jackson County, Mississippi, the victim has now been identified.

Investigators say Kimberly Ann Funk of Sharon, Pennsylvania has been positively identified through DNA.

Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Mississippi Crime Lab and Texas company Othram, Inc. to build a family tree using DNA.

Othram identified a possible brother in Sharon, Pennsylvania who said he had a sister named Kimberly Ann Funk who went missing in 1990. Investigators used DNA evidence from the man to confirm her identity.

Investigators were able to confirm Funk arrived on the Gulf Coast between April and June of 1990. They are now trying to put a together a timeline of her life from April 1990 until her remains were found in February 1991.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have further information to contact their investigators at 228-769-3063.