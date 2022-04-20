SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharon woman is facing several charges in connection to a crash that killed a Masury man.

According to a criminal complaint, Chantel Georgalas, 25, was under the influence of marijuana when she pulled out in front of Kevin Sevacko, 40, at the intersection of Mercer and Indiana Avenues on November 9.

Police say that Georgalas also left the scene of the crash.

She is facing several charges including homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless driving, under the influence of a controlled substance and not having a valid driver’s license.

The accident happened about 2:30 p.m. as Georgalas was attempting to make a left-hand turn from Mercer Avenue onto Indiana Avenue when she drove into the path of Sevacko’s 1999 Harley Davidson, according to the criminal complaint.

A witness told investigators that they saw a woman get out of the car, walk up to Sevakco, turn him over and say, “Oh, my God,” before walking away along Mercer Avenue.

Sevacko died at the scene.

Police looked for Georgalas in the area and a witness told them that they saw a woman walking on Patton Avenue and that they heard her on a cellphone saying that she was high and needed a ride, the complaint stated.

Police were not immediately able to locate Georgalas and an accident reconstruction team from the Pennsylvania State Police got to work on the crash investigation.

A short time later, a man came to the police station and said he saw the crash on Facebook and wanted to share some information. He told police that he was on Patton Avenue when a woman who fit Georgalas’s description approached him and asked for a ride. He said he took her to a home on Mesabi Street in Sharon and that she was upset and crying.

After further investigation and vetting of identifying information involving DNA evidence from the crash, cellphone records and witness statements, an arrest warrant was issued for Georgalas on April 14.

She was booked into the Mercer County Jail on that day.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28.