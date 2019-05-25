Sharon welcomes button accordion musicians for annual festival

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The National Button Accordion Festival is taking place in downtown Sharon over the weekend.

Accordion groups from Missouri, Colorado, Tennessee and Alaska made the trip to the Apollo Maennerchor Club on Dock Street.

The festival provides a stage for the skilled musicians to perform ethnic music. Warren resident Pete November provided details on the instrument.

“A button accordion, they call it, has buttons on both sides and it’s diatonic. When you push in, you get one sound and with the same keys when you pull out you get another sound. They call that diatonic,” November said.

The festival runs Saturday and Sunday with a $10 admission fee. There will be free polka dancing lessons on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.