Sharon wedding features special guests

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Normally, the bride and groom get all the attention at their wedding, but on Saturday night a couple in Sharon shared the spotlight with a few furry friends.

“The bride had contacted us, asking if we had some adoptable pets that her and her girls could walk down the aisle for her wedding today,” said Heather Huff of Legacy Dog Rescue of Ohio.

The bride, Heather Pavlich, is a big supporter of adoption. At her wedding, each table had a small basket for donations.

She says this was always her long term plan.

“I just knew, if I ever got married, I wanted them to be here and spread the word that there’s no need for flowers,” said Pavlich.

And that’s what happened. She traded the bouquet for good boys.

Pavlich’s bridesmaids walked down the aisle, each accompanied by an adoptable dog.

“At first, I thought she was a little crazy, but I know Heather quite well and it means a lot to Heather to adopt dogs,” said Maid of Honor Olive Radeker.

Five dogs strutted down the aisle alongside the bridesmaids. Every dog is available for adoption from the Legacy Dog Rescue of Ohio in Youngstown.

Even with all of the excitement, the dogs made wonderful guests.

“They’ve been doing surprisingly well and haven’t tried to beg for anyone’s food yet,” said Huff.

Even the Reverend who married the couple was happy to see the special guests.

“There are dogs here that need homes, I’m told, and I’m encouraging you to take a couple of dogs with you,” said Reverend Robert Hawk.

The hope is that this idea can spread beyond their wedding.

“I just want everybody to know that fostering and adopting is the way to go and not shopping,” said Pavlich.

If you wish to adopt any of the dogs, you can visit Legacy Dog Rescue of Ohio’s website.