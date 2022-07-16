SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Students from Sharon City Schools teamed up with the Animal Protection League of Western Pennsylvania on Saturday.



They were passing out dog and cat food for free at Case Avenue Elementary School.

According to the APL, there is a dog food shortage. Volunteers were able to obtain as much as they could from the local Agway and Tractor Supply stores.

Volunteers passed out about 200 bags of food. Within a half hour, they were out of large dog food bags.

Students volunteering said it is important to support their community.

“People love animals, and a lot of people have animals, so giving away pet food is just a way to give back to the community and give back to the people of the community,” said Carter Burns, a junior.

The APL is able to host cat and dog food drives a few times a year. The organization uses grant money to help fund the giveaway.

Organizers say it costs about $5,000 for every giveaway.