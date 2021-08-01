Sharon shoe store moves locations after 100-plus years

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – After more than 100 years in downtown Sharon, Reyers Shoe Store is moving locations.

The store is officially making their debut in the Mahoning Valley. Monday, they will have a soft opening at their new location inside the Eastwood Mall.

Last week, they closed their store in downtown Sharon to prepare for the move.

“There isn’t enough traffic in downtown Sharon to continue. We have done our best to stay here. We need to take this drastic action against our will, but business demanded it,” said Reyer’s owner Mark Jubelirer after the decision was announced in May.

Sharon city officials said they are sad to see the anchor store leave, but they have lots in store for the downtown area as part of a revitalization project.

The new Reyers location fills the former Forever 21 spot in the mall.