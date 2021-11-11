Sharon school board names new superintendent

Editor’s note: This story corrects the vote of the school board. We regret the error.

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharon City School Board named a new superintendent.

In a 7-2 vote on Nov. 8, board members voted to promote Curriculum Director Justi Glaros to superintendent. Dissenting votes came from Brian Faber and Deborah Roberson.

Glaros thanked the board for putting their trust in her and said that with team support, they can work together to fight for the children of the school.

Glaros’s term begins Feb. 1, 2022.