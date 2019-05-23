Sharon robotics team wins big at LEGOLAND in California

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Pictured (left to right): Gio Rossi, Abbey Baron, Eli Buck, Alex Sokol, Kaytlen Moroney, Kayden Moroney, and Ian Fischer (not in picture, Warren Hackett).

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) - The Tiger Techs Robotics Team is back from California with another award.

The group competed against teams from North America, Asia, Africa and Australia at the first LEGO League North American Robotics Tournament held last week at the LEGOLAND Resort in Carlsbad, California.

The team competed in several categories with a themed problem of social isolation during long-term space flight.

Tiger Techs received an overall Champions Award for second place. The Champions Award is the highest award given to any team at a tournament and only two are recognized.

The team also visited NASA facilities in Cleveland, Washington, D.C. Pasadena, California and Houston, Texas to gather information and learn about space flight.

One of their projects to combat isolation is 360 virtual reality videos that include smell. Astronauts using Venture 360 would have the connection to scenes back at home, allowing astronauts to mentally connect back to Earth during long term space flight missions.

The Tiger Tech Team includes students in elementary and middle school from the Sharon City School district.

The teams are funded by community sponsors from the Shenango Valley and the Sharon City School District.