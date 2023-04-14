SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharon Tiger Techs Robotics Team is competing in their first world championship in Houston, Texas.

The team will be up against the top 100 robotics teams in the world.

Friday, there was a TIger Tunnel send-off at both Sharon Middle High School and Case Avenue Elementary School.

Students and faculty lined the halls cheering on their fellow Tigers.

There are nine students on the Tiger Techs, ranging from 5th to 8th grade.

The team will be traveling to Houston from April 17-23.

“We’ve spent all year throughout the summer. This is a full-season program. We’ve spent a lot of time in this without robot, our project and in our community so we are able to prepare for these competitions,” said Katelyn Powell.

The team is funded by Sharon City School District and community sponsors.