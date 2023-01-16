SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — On Saturday, Sharon school’s robotics team competed at the Northwest Pennsylvania FIRST LEGO League Robotics Championship at Penn State Behrend.

The FIRST Robotics teams consist of students from the Sharon City School District in grades 4-8.

The theme for this season, “Super Powered,” provided the teams the challenge to program a robot autonomously for a 2.5-minute period to complete tasks related to the theme of energy.

Over the weekend, the Sharon Tiger Techs Black team came in first overall. They advanced to the FIRST World Championship in Houston in April.

Team Orange came in second place overall and advanced to the Razorback Open at the University of Arkansas in May.

Coach and teacher Dave Tomko said both teams will be competing against the highest-performing robotics teams from around the world.

Over the past 6 months, the teams have designed, built and programmed LEGO EV3 Mindstorm robots to compete on a thematic playing field.

A few tasks involved the robot collecting energy units from an oil refinery, a wind turbine and collecting water units from a hydroelectric dam. The robot then had to transfer the energy and water units to other locations on the field. In all, robots had to complete 15 missions on the playing field.

In addition to the robot challenge, the teams developed innovative project solutions to energy problems. To solve too much strain on the energy grid, Tiger Techs Team Black developed “Super Power Pack,” a battery inverter intended for a commercial setting. The pack charges during off-peak hours to provide cheaper energy during peak hours.

Tiger Techs Team Orange developed Park ‘N Charge, a wireless electric vehicle charger. The team developed Park ‘N Charge to provide a convenient method for charging electric vehicles.

Students were provided feedback from several area businesses, local officials and experts on their projects.