Sharon restaurant workers worried about new restrictions put in place by the state

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Big changes are starting this Saturday in Pennsylvania. New restrictions are being put in place and they’re some of the strictest yet.

Starting Saturday at 12:01 a.m and lasting until 8 a.m. on Jan. 4, there will be no indoor dining allowed. Takeout and outdoor dining can continue.

Casinos, gyms, theaters and bowling alleys must close.

All after-school extracurriculars must stop and retail businesses can stay open but they must operate at half capacity.

Owners of businesses that are shutting down have been vocal about the impacts the restrictions are having on them.

“It’s a lot to worry about right now,” said server Sherri DeJulia.

Shutting down just in time for the holidays.

“It’s only going to get worse,” DeJulia said.

People we spoke to in Pennsylvania say they are worried about how they will pay their bills and afford to put presents under the tree this year.

“I have 6-year-old twins, bills, Christmas. It’s all still piled up from the first time,” DeJulia said.

For people who make all their money from tips, shutting down dining rooms means there is simply less work to go around.

“And of course you’re going to have to cut employees out and it’s Christmas time. You hate to do that. We’re small. Everybody is treated as family here,” said manager Gina Mancinia.

Normally around this time of year, we’re told the line is out the door for people to get into Our Gang’s Lounge. This year, there are a lot of empty seats.

“We haven’t been able to have any holiday parties as of right now. Numbers-wise, as far as this time last year, we’re definitely down over 50%,” Mancinia said.

Going forward into 2021, restaurant workers say they expect that any money problems they are having will get worse.

“Going into January and February as a server, you know, that’s absolutely the worst time. So just bracing yourself for this and Christmas and the next upcoming months,” DeJulia said.