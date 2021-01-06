Sharon Regional Medical Center to close cancer center

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon Regional Medical Center announced that it is closing its Cancer Care Center.

The last day will be on March 8.

Administrators said the center was underutilized and that patients will be transitioning to other facilities. A full statement was issued Wednesday:

This week, we announced the decision to close the Cancer Care Center at Sharon Regional Medical Center on March 8, 2021. Despite our best efforts, patient demand has remained low, and Sharon’s Cancer Care Center remains significantly underutilized. We will begin transitioning patients of Sharon Regional’s Cancer Care Services so that there is no disruption to their care and treatment plans.

We are extremely grateful to the talented and dedicated medical and professional staff in Sharon’s Cancer Care Center who care for patients every day. In addition, we are working with them on opportunities within Sharon Regional or other sister facilities where they could transition into another role.