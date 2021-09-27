Sharon Regional Medical Center moves up non-emergency maternity ward closure

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A few weeks ago, Sharon Regional Medical Center announced their intention to discontinue maternity and obstetrics services around the end of the year.

Obstetrics services include pregnancy and childbirth care as well as care given to the person giving birth.

On Monday, they announced an update to that closing date.

Due to recent operational considerations, Steward Health said they have moved the closing date for non-emergent obstetric services to this Wednesday.

To request access or transfers of medical records, patients can contact the Sharon Regional Medical Records Department at 724-983-3835 or visit the hospital website and select medical records at the bottom of the page under resources.

Steward Health said in a release they will continue to offer many specialized women’s health services including gynecology and 3D mammography.