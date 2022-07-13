SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Sharon is getting over $348,000 to upgrade a traffic signal.

The money will be used to modernize the signal at West State Street and Irvine Avenue.

Rep. Mark Longietti, D-Mercer, said the work will complement upgrades to Sharon’s business district.

“The city has been revitalizing the State Street corridor and recently completed a streetscape project to add new ADA ramps and pedestrian-level lighting at the eastern section. As Downtown Sharon continues experiencing a revival, with new shops bringing increased pedestrian traffic, the signal safety enhancements are all the more important,” he said.

The total project cost for the signal is $435,000. The $348,000 is part of a statewide grant package awarded through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s “Green Light-Go” program.

The money is earmarked for projects that improve efficiency, operational improvements, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans, monitoring traffic signals and technology upgrades.