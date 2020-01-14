Sharon police: Shooting victim found with gunshot, stab wounds

The victim had a stab wound to the torso, a gunshot wound to the torso and a gunshot wound to the arm.

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a shooting and stabbing in Sharon Monday evening.

According to the police report, officers were called to the 500 block of Lafayette Ave. around 8:08 p.m. for multiple gunshots.

When police got there, they found two vehicles that were shot at and several shell casings.

The report said a 33-year-old victim from Youngstown was found in the 600 block of S. Irvine Ave.

The man had gunshot wounds to the torso and arm. He was also stabbed in the torso, the report said.

The victim was taken to a local trauma center and is in stable condition, police said.

Police are still investigating the shooting.