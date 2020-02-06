Sharon police seek suspects in four separate ‘drug-related’ shootings

Warrants were issued for the arrests of these suspects

Police believe that all of the shootings in Sharon are linked

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Police in Sharon are looking for suspects in four separate shootings stretching back to November.

All of the shootings are drug related, a news release from the police department said.

In a November 26 shooting at a 270 Mesabi St. apartment that wounded a man, police are looking for Anthony Leonard, 27, who was wounded, and Terry Lee Fair Jr., 30.

A third suspect, Nelson E. Harvey, 62, was arrested, released on bond but is now deceased.

In a November 27 shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of East Connelly Blvd. that wounded two men who were sitting an SUV, police arrested James Edward Knox Jr., 20. Police are looking for Lawrence R. Reed, 21 and Effie Renae Leonard, 41.

In a January 30 shooting in which a man was shot in the head at a home in the 1100 block of Cedar Ave., police have arrested Jason Jones, 36, and are looking for Brian A. Collins, 31, and Tene Danielle Dean, 26. Police have also a 14-year-old in juvenile court.

Police have yet to file charges in a January 13 shooting in the 500 block of Lafayette Ave.

Police said all four shootings are related and linked to drug activity.

These suspects are in custody.

In the Mesabi Street shooting, an affidavit said police were called about 10:20 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Before they got there, they learned that the victim had been driven to the hospital by a private car.

Officers found a bullet hole in the door of the apartment, a spent shell casing and blood on the front porch, along with a bullet fragment near the front door.

Officers asked the tenant, who was Harvey, to step outside, and they did a sweep to search for any more victims. While doing so, the officers smelled marijuana, so after they swept the apartment, they went outside and requested a search warrant.

In the living room, police reported finding drops of blood, drug paraphernalia, a loaded 9mm handgun and a bloody coat.

A witness told police that Lenoard and Fair knocked on the door of the apartment and were allowed inside. Leonard was bleeding from his wounds, the affidavit said. A records check showed that Leonard is not allowed to have a gun because of previous felony convictions. Leonard faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In the East Connelly Boulevard shooting, an affidavit in that case said police were called about 1:55 p.m. for gunfire and found two men in the front seat of an SUV with Florida plates who were wounded. Witnesses had reported that a Dodge Charger had sped away from the scene and it was found November 30 in Pittsburgh with Knox driving.

Detectives traveled to Pittsburgh and spoke to Knox, who at first said he was given the car by a friend, but he later admitted that he was in Pittsburgh to visit Leonard. Knox said he was in the Charger on East Connelly Boulevard with an unnamed co-conspirator and said he fired at the person in the driver’s seat of the SUV, then drove back to Pittsburgh in the Charger, according to the affidavit.

He is charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Elfie Leonard faces a charge of intimidation of a witness or victim to a crime and making terroristic threats. According to an affidavit, Elfie Leonard has a relationship with Knox and she threatened a witness if that witness cooperated with police, according to an affidavit for her arrest.

On Cedar Avenue, police were called about 11:30 a.m. for shots fired and found Collins, of New Road in Youngstown, with a head wound inside a Jeep in the 1100 block of Cedar Lane. Police were told that a person had taken a duffel bag out of the Jeep and took the bag into a nearby home.

At least three of the four doors on the Jeep were open and there were marijuana cigars inside the Jeep, the affidavit said. Officers went into the house where the suspect ran with the bag and officers found Jones, Dean and the juvenile, the affidavit said. After doing a sweep of the home to make sure there were no more victims, police also smelled marijuana so they took everyone out of the house and got a search warrant.

When police searched the home, they reported finding a .40-caliber handgun with a 50-round drum magazine, another .40-caliber handgun, a revolver, 12.6 grams of cocaine, 6.5 grams of heroin and two R-15 semiautomatic handguns.

Jones tried to run out of the house when police first entered, but he was caught and taken into custody, according to investigators.

The affidavit said Jones is a family member of the juvenile and it was the juvenile who took the bag from the Jeep. Dean lives in the home with her 3-year-old daughter, according to the affidavit.

Collins is charged with receiving stolen property, because the Jeep was reported stolen; endangering the welfare of children; corrupting minors; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

There is no affidavit available yet for the January 13 shooting.

Anyone with information on the shootings or wanted suspects can call Sharon police at 724-662-6110.