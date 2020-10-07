Sharon police report marijuana bust, arresting 2 men

Christopher J. Norris, 21, and Amarri Abram, 19, are charged with narcotics possession and drug sales

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon police reported making two arrests after seizing more than 17 pounds of marijuana and over $7,300 in cash.

The arrests stem from the search of a 428 Delaware St. home on Sunday evening by the Sharon Police Department and the Mercer County CIRT Team.

Officers took Christopher J. Norris, 21, and Amarri Abram, 19, into custody after they said they tried to run away.

The men are charged with narcotics possession and drug sales.

Along with the marijuana and cash, police also reported seizing various items for drug packaging and drug paraphernalia.

