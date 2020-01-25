Sharon police looking for director of local kids’ program who faces sex charges

Sonny Parker, executive director of the Mighty Cubs organization in Mercer County, is facing six charges

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon police are looking for the director of a local children’s outreach program, who they say ran away as he faces felony sex charges.

Sonny Parker, executive director of the Mighty Cubs organization in Mercer County, is facing six charges, four of them felonies.

An underage girl told police that Parker asked if she would like to make some extra money and said if she watched him, he would buy her shoes. She said Parker also exposed himself to her.

WKBN talked to Parker about his organization in December after he collected 1,000 socks for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley. He talked about growing up homeless and wanting to give back to the community.

Police have a warrant for his arrest. Investigators believe he ran away from the area, and attempts to get him to turn himself in have been unsuccessful, they say.

Those who have seen Parker are asked to contact Sharon Police Capt. Martwinski at 724-983-3210 or Mercer County 911 Center at 724-662-6110.