SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Police are investigating a shooting that sent a Farrell man to the hospital on Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of S. Oakland Ave., according to Sharon police Chief Edward Stabile.

Crews took the 45-year-old victim to the hospital, where he is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim’s name and current condition haven’t been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Sharon Police Department through the Mercer County 911 Center at 724-662-6110.