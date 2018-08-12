Sharon police searching for suspect in homicide at Willow Village Apartments Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) - The Sharon Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred a little before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police were called to the Willow Village Apartments on reports of a shooting.

There, they found 21-year-old Tyrone Cornish, Jr., who had been shot once in the neck. He later died at the Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Police are searching for the suspect, 18-year-old Jaylaun Coleman, who they say is armed and dangerous because a weapon has not yet been recovered.

Stick with us on air and online as we gather more information about this developing story.