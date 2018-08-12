Sharon police searching for suspect in homicide at Willow Village Apartments
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) - The Sharon Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred a little before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police were called to the Willow Village Apartments on reports of a shooting.
There, they found 21-year-old Tyrone Cornish, Jr., who had been shot once in the neck. He later died at the Sharon Regional Medical Center.
Police are searching for the suspect, 18-year-old Jaylaun Coleman, who they say is armed and dangerous because a weapon has not yet been recovered.
