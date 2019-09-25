Sharon police investigating death of person found in vacant house

Police have not said foul play is suspected in the death, saying that a cause of death hasn't been determined

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Sharon are investigating the discovery of a body that was found in a vacant house.

The person was found around 8 p.m. Wednesday at a house in the 1000 block of Baldwin Ave, according to Police Chief Edward Stabile.

Police have not said foul play is suspected in the death, saying that a cause of death hasn’t been determined yet. The Mercer County Coroner is assisting with the investigation to make that determination.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.