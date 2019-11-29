Sharon police investigate reported bank robbery on Black Friday

According to the report, a man came into Huntington Bank on E. State Street

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon police are investigating after a reported bank robbery Friday morning.

According to the report, a man came into Huntington Bank at 1 E. State Street. He told employees that he was carrying a weapon and demanded money.

The suspect then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, the report said. Officers were called to the scene around 10:21 a.m.

The suspect was described as a male with a gray mustache. He was wearing a black coat, black hat and a black scarf wrapped around his face at the time of the robbery.

If you have any information on the robbery or the suspect, call Sharon police at 724-983-3210 or Mercer County 911 Center at 724-662-6110.