Sharon police: Man wanted in shooting that left 2 with gunshot wounds

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Pittsburgh man is wanted in a shooting that left two people injured in Sharon Sunday night, police say.

Justin Jauwn Kellum, 28, faces charges of criminal attempted homicide, robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

According to Sharon police, officers were called to a shooting at a home on the 300 block of Mesabi Street at 10:22 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man from Warren who had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, including to the head. He was in critical condition.

They also found a 25-year-old Sharon woman who was suffering from gunshot wounds. She was in stable condition, police said. They were both treated at a local trauma center.

According to police, Kellum is being charged in relation to the shooting.

Investigators say Kellum is a known associate of Anthony Leonard, of Pittsburgh, who is still wanted in a separate shooting back in November.

Police said Kellum should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information on Kellum’s whereabouts, contact the Sharon police department at 724-983-3210 or the Mercer County 911 Center at 724-662-6110.