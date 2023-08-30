SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The results are in from the Lady Scouts’ second annual Food Fight supporting the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County.

This year, the nonprofit organization collected more than 1 ton of food from local businesses in the area. That equates to feeding roughly 1,600 people.

The food drive is a big help for the food pantry, which is seeing a 73-percent increase in need.

Those at the Community Food Warehouse say they are grateful for the community support and say the help remains essential.

“Right now, the 73 percent increase is huge. It’s greater than even during the pandemic, so if you’re looking for a way to give back or to help here in Mercer County, give us a call because the need is huge. Our neighbors need us,” said Alexis Spence-Locke, development director for the Community Food Warehouse.

The winner was Reynolds Services, Inc., collecting 1,633 pounds of food.

In second place was Hickory Hills Family Dental, collecting 262 pounds.

The food drive also kicks off Hunger Action Month, which starts in September.