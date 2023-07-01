SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – If you are looking for some early Independence Day celebrations this weekend you are in luck.

Saturday, the city of Sharon is hosting the second annual Shenango Riverfront Fireworks Festival. This is in partnership with The Original Quaker Steak and Lube Commerce.

There is going to be live Music at the Quaker Steak and Lube all night featuring the Juvenile Characteristics Band.

A food truck Rally will set up in the Chestnut Avenue parking lot with lots of tasty treats like One Hot Cookie, and Smoky Martin BBQ.

Close to 30 vendors will line up to display all their unique arts and crafts

And kids will get the chance to to see the Sharon Robotics team, get in the festive spirit with temporary tattoos and even experience the fire hose river spray by the Sharon Fire Department.

The event will be held from 6-9 p.m. Saturday night at Quaker Steak and Lube and the Chestnut Street Parking Lot.

Parking will not be a problem, there are many places around the city to park. Plus, there will be a grand opening for the Emerald Seahorse Tiki Bar on Chestnut Avenue.

With the collaboration from the fire department, kids will also get a chance to learn more about fire safety and explore all the compartments in a fire truck.

A lot of people are expected to attend and there could be some rain early on so bring a rain jacket.