SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Bob Golub is a stand-up comedian and actor, and this weekend you have the chance to catch one of his shows.

Golub is performing at Apollo Maennerchor Club in Sharon, PA on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Golub spends most of his time in California but was born and raised in Sharon. He says his legacy is going to be the films he’s been in– most notably the classic “Goodfellas.”

Golub stopped by the station for an interview Friday. He says heckling is part of stand-up but admits he’s seen a rise in audience members trying to be a rather unwelcome part of the show.

“Anything can set somebody off. The thing is, I was attacked down in La Grange, Georgia 30 years ago. This guy called me a Yankee. I said, ‘I hate the Yankees. I’m a Pirates fan,’ He said, ‘What?’ He came up on stage. People seem to want to come up more for some reason,” Golub said.

Tickets are available by calling 724-308-6599.

Golub looks forward to seeing old friends and family from Sharon.