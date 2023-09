SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Officials are investigating after a vacant house caught fire in Sharon late Monday night.

Around 10 p.m., Sharon firefighters were called out to a vacant house on Baldwin Avenue. There, they found that the flames had damaged the attic and back of the structure.

Farrell, Brookfield and Hermitage fire departments helped Sharon crews put out the flames. No one was hurt.

Officials say the fire is under investigation.