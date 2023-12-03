SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – If you like trains, you’re in for a ride! Sunday was the last day of the Buhl Model Train Society’s 16th annual show.

Kids admired model trains big and small. Dozens of miniatures decorated the displays.

The hobbyists love seeing kids show interest in what’s been called a dying art.

Participants say the hobby is getting easier as trains can be controlled from tablets and there is a lot to collect.

Even though it may seem intense, those with the club say your setup doesn’t have to be perfect.

“You just have to use your imagination and you can go crazy and, you know, it doesn’t have to exactly be perfect. So that’s what I want to get with the younger generation, so there will be more people like us to keep our train society going,” said Jonathan Wichter, president of the Buhl Model Train Society.

“It’s just a great hobby. I’m glad to see everybody out here and having a great time, and I hope it just gets people involved,” said Tim Shultz with the Buhl Model Train Society.

Though this is usually the train society’s only show, anyone interested in learning more or getting involved can visit their website.