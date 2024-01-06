SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – If you’re looking for some household items to use, one Sharon store is giving them away.

The Round Table Thrift Store held its first giveaway Saturday at its store on West Connelly Boulevard.

Furniture, household items, clothing, shoes and toys are some of the items you can get for free.

When the pandemic hit, the store ultimately closed. After several years, store officials decided to give away the items to the public.

Round Table Incorporated president Jarrett Whalen tells us the importance of the giveaway was to help the community.

“Most people would really appreciate the fact that they could come in and take what they need for their families, and that’s the only restriction: take what you need for your use. Not for anyone else, not to resell,” he said.

They will also hold giveaways for the next two Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The store will then move to another location on Budd Street.