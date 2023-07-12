SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Sharon are investigating after a teenager was stabbed in the stomach.

According to a press release from the City of Sharon, officers were called out to Willow Village Apartments on Monday around 6:15 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the 17-year-old boy who had been stabbed. Officers began to render aid to the victim until paramedics arrived.

The victim was taken to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

After investigating, officers were able to locate the suspect identified as Josiah Page.

Page was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and tampering with evidence.

Police have not released information on the connection between the victim and Page.

Page is being held in the Mercer County Jail.

Police say the incident is still under investigation. They ask anyone with any information regarding this stabbing incident to contact the City of Sharon Police Department at 724-983-3210 or through the Mercer County 911 Center at 724-662-6110.