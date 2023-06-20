SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — It’s Giving Week! The week-long fundraising extravaganza enables people to support their favorite participating organizations.

The idea behind Giving Week started back in 2020 when groups weren’t able to have in-person fundraisers. The Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio wanted it to serve as a way for organizations to tap into their donor bases and still rely on that avenue of revenue.

Kyle English, executive director of the Community Foundation, said that since the community has continued to step up, they’ve been able to do it for the last four years.

This is the largest year they’ve had in terms of participation. There are 70 organizations participating in total. To help, individuals can mail in checks or make donations online at the PA OH Gives website.

Over the past three years, they’ve seen $2.5 million raised, and this year they’re already off to an amazing start, raising over $175,000 through three days as of Monday night.

The Community Foundation serves as a testament to the fact that if you give people who live in a generous region an efficient way to give back, they will in turn provide assistance to charitable causes they hold close to their hearts.

Giving week kicked off on Saturday and runs through this Friday, June 23. Most of the organizations participating do a lot to help the most vulnerable in the community.

“This is an opportunity for them to not only get out there and talk about the great work that they do, to support those most vulnerable individuals, but also collect some donations to help that work along the way,” English said.

To keep things interesting this year, the foundation has come up with some challenges for both the donors and participating organizations.

The first challenge was whoever made the first donation of the week, that organization that received the first donation would receive an additional $500 — and it was a tie. Seven seconds after midnight on the first day of Giving Week, two donations were made to Act Sharpsville and Zion Education Center.

Some of the other challenges include being the first organization to reach its goal, and the last donation of giving week.

English said the Community Foundation is thankful for everyone who has made a donation already this week and in the previous three years of Giving Week.

“Each week, we receive about 150 different donations. So you think about that going out into a tri-county area, it’s just simply astonishing to see the public continue to respond,” he said.

The foundation does not take any fees; whatever is donated is matched. They have about $130,000 in matching money that will be layered on top of every single donation that is received, and then 100% of that money goes back into the organization that it was given to.