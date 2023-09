SHARON, Ohio (WKBN) – A former business is a total loss Monday morning after crews battled a fire early this morning.

Fire crews arrived at a building on the 400 block of Stambaugh Avenue in Sharon just after 4 a.m.

The fire was active, but crews put it out quickly.

The building is deemed a total loss and no one was injured in the fire, according to the Sharon assistant fire chief.

The state fire marshal was called out to investigate the fire.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.