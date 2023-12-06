PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A Sharon, Pa. woman will spend the next 15 months in prison for drug trafficking, according to U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan.

Sylvia Ferguson, 43, was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release following her prison sentence.

Earlier this year, Ferguson pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute morphine from July 2019 to November 2021 in Sharon. She was on probation at that time as a result of a prior conviction in state court.

The FBI conducted the investigation, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence; and to make neighborhoods safer for everyone.