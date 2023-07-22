SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — The Shenango River will be set ablaze as part of the annual Waterfire Sharon event. Organizers say there will be plenty to do in the city this afternoon leading up to the main event.

This is the 11th year Sharon has hosted this event, and this year’s theme is Midsummer Night’s Dream..

The entire spectacle is something organizers say is a can’t-miss summer event in the Shenango Valley.

“The beauty and the ambiance of the evening is just amazing,” said Karen Anderson, Waterfire organizer. “We have pre-recorded music that will play all evening long along the Shenango River and our boats will keep the fires going until 11:00. The smell from the pinewood is something that you can’t experience unless you’re here.”

There will be plenty to do leading up to when the orbs are set ablaze. The food court will open at 2 p.m. followed by the child fun zone at 3 p.m., along with the newest addition — a gaming plaza.

“At the gaming plaza, there’s going to be lots of activities for young and old visitors to Waterfire and with the Huntington Bank building down now, we have this beautiful grassy area that we will be using and having a drum circle in and some other activities as well as the children’s activity tent,” Anderson said.

Organizers recommend arriving early and staying late.

The orbs are set to be lit at 9 p.m.