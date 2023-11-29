PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — A Sharon man received a sentence to prison time for drug trafficking, United States Attorney Eric Olshan announced Wednesday.

Shantell Griggs, 45, formerly of Sharon, was sentenced to 27 months in prison for cocaine trafficking by United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon. Griggs received an additional six years of supervised release following his time in prison.

Earlier this year, Griggs pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine between July 2019 and November 2021 in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Griggs also pleaded guilty on Sept. 1, 2021, to possessing with intent to distribute cocaine. In court, he stipulated to being responsible for the distribution of 300 grams of cocaine.

The FBI conducted the case’s investigation, leading to the conviction and subsequent sentence.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program aimed at unifying all levels of law enforcement with their communities to reduce violent crime and gun violence.